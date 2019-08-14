By ROBERT DIGITALE

Santa Rosa Junior College will take its fall musical on the road for the third straight season—this time to the main theater at Sonoma State University for the Nov. 22 debut of “The Sound of Music.”

Theater fans had hoped the fall show would return to campus in a renovated $30 million Burbank Auditorium. But construction delays there have caused the need to secure an alternate venue, said Leslie McCauley, chair of the SRJC Theatre Arts department.

Burbank and an adjacent, newly built Studio Theatre are expected to be ready for the spring drama performances, McCauley said in an email. The faculty is slated to move into Burbank’s updated classrooms and offices in January.

For the past two seasons, the junior college’s fall and spring musicals were performed at Maria Carrillo High School. But this fall’s performances will be held at SSU’s Person Theatre in what McCauley described as a “collaborative production between our two programs.”

“The Sound of Music” will feature 13 matinee and evening performances Nov. 22 to Dec. 8.

The junior college’s season will kick off this autumn with Neil Simon’s “The Good Doctor.” Performances will run Oct. 4 to 13 at the campus’ Newman Auditorium.

Next spring the college will produce “The Cripple of Inishmaan,” March 6 to 15 at the new Burbank Studio Theatre. The drama season will conclude with “The Wedding Singer,” which will be performed April 17 to May 3 in Burbank Auditorium.

As early as next week, season subscribers could start to see brochures in their mailboxes with news of the available ticket packages, McCauley said.

For more information, click here.

